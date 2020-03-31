2 Online MBA

These are the best online master’s degree programs in business administration. Highly ranked programs have strong traditional academic foundations based on the excellence of entering students, graduation rates and instructor credentials. They also excel at educating distance learners while providing robust career and financial support. 335 schools featured, only 321 were ranked.

Fayetteville State University No. 88 — This is an award winning program, with significant individualized faculty support, designed for working adults. Classes are typically streamed live in the evenings for those who desire real time interaction with faculty and classmates. Class lectures/discussions are also recorded. For students desiring extra-curricular learning opportunities, significant support is given to assist student-led entrepreneurial ventures. Capstone courses deliver real world experiences working with a network of small business development centers around the country. The MBA program has an accessible admissions policy, and the online MBA program is one of the most affordable in the nation among AACSB-accredited institutions.

Florida A&M University Top 321 — Boasting an extensive cache of over 100 corporate partners including Accenture, JPMorgan, Edward Jones, Disney, and Ford, the School of Business and Industry works hard to give our MBAs access to the best national and global employment connections for post-graduation opportunities. The SBI supports your employment search with workshops on resume writing and interviewing techniques, along with two university sponsored career expos each academic year.

Prairie View A&M University Top 321 — The application deadline for the online MBA programs at Prairie View A&M University, a public school, is rolling. For these programs, all of the online classes are recorded and archived. Students should also note that the online MBA programs at Prairie View A&M University are accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, the gold standard of business school accreditation. 89 students are enrolled and tuition is $834.00 per credit.