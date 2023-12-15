Dr. Kareem Jordan Appointed New College Dean of Juvenile Justice at PVAMU

Prairie View A&M University announced Dr. Kareem Jordan‘s appointment to College Dean of Juvenile Justice on Wednesday.

Dr. Jordan currently serves as Director of Diversity & Inclusion of Public Affairs at American University in Washington, DC. Before this role, he served as Graduate Director in the Department of Justice, Law, and Criminology. Dr. Jordan directed multiple programs, including the Ph.D. program and two criminology and homeland security master’s programs.

With over 20 years of experience in leading higher education, Dr. Jordan has taught across a spectrum of criminal/juvenile justice courses, including corrections, systems, and policy. Dr. Jordan has experience partnering with juvenile and criminal justice agencies in multiple states, such as Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Maryland.

As a first-generation college student from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he has also worked with multiple federal agencies. When partnering with agencies, Dr. Jordan seeks to utilize research to help agency leaders determine if they are meeting their stated goals.

Dr. Jordan’s research focuses on juvenile justice and race/justice issues within the criminal justice system. He’s publishes several articles in the field’s top journals, including Race & Justice, Journal of Crime and Justice, and Crime & Delinquency.

He also serves on the editorial boards for leading journals: The Prison Journal, Journal of Crime and Justice, and Criminal Justice Policy Review.

Dr. Jordan shared his good news on Wednesday in a Twitter post.

I am excited about this opportunity! Looking forward to serving @PVAMU as the next Dean of the College of Juvenile Justice! #pvamu #HBCUhttps://t.co/GtItH4XAJI — Kareem Jordan (@DocKJordan) December 13, 2023

PVAMU President Tomikia P. LeGrange also congratulated Dr. Jordan in an official statement on the university’s website.

“I’m pleased to announce Dr. Kareem Jordan has been named College Dean of Juvenile Justice (COJJ),” said President LeGrande. “He will visit the campus periodically during the spring semester to learn and work with stakeholders while developing strategic priorities. We look forward to all the COJJ will achieve under Dr. Jordan’s leadership.”

Dr. Jordan’s position will be effective June 1, 2024.