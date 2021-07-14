Chadé Johnson, daughter of football Hall of Famer Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, is heading to the illustrious Prairie View A&M University after her recent graduation from high school! The future PVAMU Panther will be repping the Class of 2025, and many await the gems she will learn during her HBCU journey!

PVAMU makes complete sense as a choice for Chadé. Although her father Chad Johnson transferred to Oregon State University from Santa Monica college, he consistently shares his admiration for Florida A&M University. As a Florida native, Johnson has shared that he would like to one day be a student and coach at FAMU. The former wide receiver was a second round pick for The Cincinnati Bengals can the 2001 NFL Draft.

Chad has gone to great like to show his children the value of hard work. For example, earlier this year he was in the spotlight for a controversial tweet telling one of his children, who shared that they were looking forward to receiving new expensive Yeezy’s, that they would have to work for it like he did. When asked “How imma get a job and I have school & track practice to attend throughout the day,” Chad was asked. Always a frugal but hard worker, he responded frankly “I caught the bus to school, then went to football practice, caught the bus to McDonald’s for a 6hr shift all while maintaining a 2.2 gpa & being a star athlete.”

However, it’s not that Johnson won’t spoil his daughter. Around Christmastime last year, Ocho Cinco gifted Chadé her first car, a new grey Nissan Altima, among other gifts! Kim Kardashian even sent Chadé a special message on a truck at her graduation party!

Undoubtedly, Chadé is looking forward to her time at Prairie View! The incoming freshman recently posted a graduation photo, sharing that “Now is my time to pursue my purpose!”

Even the team at Prairie View A&M University are looking forward to Chadé attending the university. Chad Johnson tweeted yesterday, “So excited for my daughter,” as he asked whether any PVAMU alums follow him. The university responded to the tweet, adding “Welcome to the Hill, @babyychade!”