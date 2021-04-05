While education is key to being able to climb up the corporate ladder, there are thousands of hard workers who aren’t able to afford both school and the cost of living. Enter Sodexo, a company that is embedded in HBCU culture by often supplying meals and more. The company, which has been awarded many times for employee satisfaction, is now going an extra mile to put a smile across the faces of its workforce.

The Sodexo Scholars Program was recently created in collaboration with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) to not only assist Sodexo workers in obtaining their bachelor’s degrees at HBCUs, but their dependents as well! The efforts are part of a $10 million initiative to provide scholarships over the next 10 years! Those accepted into this first year of the program will be able to use up to $12,000 for school expenses beginning in Fall 2021.

Sodexo was sure a wide range of its workforce was eligible. Whether you are a full- or part-time, hourly, or non-exempt employee, you are welcome to apply! The same courtesy is extended for the children and other qualified dependents of these workers. Sodexo has recognized that education costs continue to rise, and made the scholarship renewable for up to four years.

An important bonus of this program is that the scholarship winners must attend an HBCU, and there are 23 institutions to choose from! The 2021-2022 list of Sodexo HBCU partners can be found below:

• Alcorn State University

• Bethune Cookman University*

• Central State University

• Claflin University*

• Clark Atlanta University*

• Dillard University*

• Edward Waters College*

• Fisk University*

• Fort Valley State University

• Gadsden State College

• Grambling State University

• Howard University

• Jackson State University

• Kentucky State University

• Langston University

• Lincoln University

• Morgan State University

• North Carolina A&T University

• North Carolina Central University

• Prairie View A&M University

• Shaw University*

• South Carolina State University

• Texas Southern University

• Wiley College*

• Xavier University – New Orleans*

*Colleges and universities with an asterisk are also UNCF member HBCUs.

If you believe you or your dependent would qualify, we encourage you to get more information and apply here today! Don’t wait, as the deadline is Thursday April 15, 2021 at midnight!