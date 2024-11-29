Two HBCU Members Recognized for Outstanding Contributions to Texas

The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has honored two members of Prairie View A&M University for their contributions to academia and community well-being. Dr. Ali Fares, an endowed professor specializing in water security, and Sheryl Austin, a dedicated extension agent in family and community health, received prestigious titles as Regents Professors and Regents Fellows, respectively.

The Board of Regents designated 31 individuals across the A&M System, recognizing their exemplary performance during the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Board Chairman Bill Mahomes praised the honorees, stating, “Each of these distinguished individuals has made significant contributions to their fields and to the state of Texas.” He emphasized that their achievements reflect the A&M System’s mission of service and innovation.

Dr. Ali Fares

Dr. Ali Fares has served PVAMU since 2013 in various leadership roles, including associate dean and interim vice president for research and innovation. His work focuses on climate resilience, water management, and sustainable agriculture, addressing urgent issues such as water scarcity and the impacts of climate change.

“I hope my work continues to provide solutions to help communities adapt to climate change and improve resilience,” said Fares.

Sheryl Austin

Meanwhile, Sheryl Austin—who has devoted 24 years to the Cooperative Extension Program at PVAMU—expressed her heartfelt gratitude upon receiving the Regents Fellow title. “Receiving this award means a lot,” Austin shared. A registered dietitian since 1998, she found her passion for community health through her PVAMU internship. “I see this career as a calling. To be honored for that is the cherry on top,” she said. Austin emphasized her commitment to positively impacting her community, striving to help others make informed and healthy decisions through her work.

The awards are part of the Regents Professor Awards program and the Regents Fellow Service Awards program. The programs were established to honor extraordinary contributions by faculty and agency professionals within the Texas A&M System. To date, these awards have recognized over 300 outstanding individuals who exemplify dedication to service and excellence.